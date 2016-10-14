Derby fever must wait says Posh boss McCann

Peterborough boss Grant McCann has ordered his players to forget about Tuesday’s derby against Northampton and focus on Fleetwood.

McCann insists derby fever must not become a distraction ahead of tomorrow’s visit to Highbury.

McCann said: “It’s been difficult to ignore the Northampton game because it’s all a lot of people have been talking about.

“It’s a huge game for both clubs but we can’t take our eye off the ball at Fleetwood. The last thing we want is to take on Northampton having lost on Saturday.

“We must be very professional and disciplined at Fleetwood for a very tough game.”

McCann is not getting carried away with one good result after Posh delivered a treat for the live TV cameras by beating third-placed Bury 3-1 at the ABAX Stadium last Saturday.

Strikes from captain Chris Forrester, top scorer Marcus Maddison and an own goal by Bury defender Anthony Kay secured a come-from-behind victory.

It was a first win in seven League One matches for Posh, who moved up four places to ninth.

McCann (right) has stressed to his players the need to embark on a winning run.

He added: “We deserved to win againt Bury. We have not let ourselves get too down when results haven’t gone our way, so we won’t get carried away with one win.