Defender has inside knowledge

Fleetwood full-back Conor McLaughlin is prepared more than most for Saturday’s game against Charlton after picking the brain of his Northern Ireland team-mate and Addicks striker Josh Magennis over the international break.

McLaughlin and Magennis were part of the squad that drew 0-0 with the Czech Republic in Prague on Sunday.

While Magennis’ 10th-placed Charlton side did not play Fleetwood moved up to third by beating Coventry 2-0.

And McLaughlin is expecting a tough test, saying: “They are a strong team, they have come down from the Championship and they have still managed to keep a lot of their squad and add to it. They are up there at the minute and I know Josh Mageniss who is in the Northern Ireland squad with me at the minute so we were talking to each other about it and what to expect, so it will be a tough game.”

McLaughlin added he has had a number of compliments about Fleetwood’s current form from some of the other League One players in the Northern Irish camp.

He said: “A few of them play in League One as well so they have watched some of the teams we have played against and said we look a good team so that is a compliment to us and we have solidified ourselves in League One now for the last few seasons and hopefully we can kick-on.”