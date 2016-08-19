David having a Ball with Rosler’s licence to thrill

David Ball says Uwe Rosler’s “exciting” brand of attacking football has given him a new lease of life at Fleetwood

Ball scored five times last term as Steven Pressley often utilised him in a deeper role due to injuries.

But since Rosler has taken over and prioritised the attack, Ball has netted twice in two games and Fleetwood are unbeaten in League One.

After two draws, Ball opened the scoring in Tuesday’s first win against Oxford and praised Rosler for keeping him and the other strikers on their toes.

Ball formed a front three on Wednesday with Devante Cole and on-loan debutant Chris Long from Burnley, while Ash Hunter and Aaron Amadi-Holloway came off the bench.

They are all vying for places against Bolton at the Macron tomorrow and Ball said: “There are a lot of different options up front. Bobby Grant went into the midfield against Oxford and did brilliantly.

“It is quite exciting to play the way we are playing – the way the manager wants to play. It has probably given me a new lease of life after playing so deep last year. I’m really enjoying my football.

“Uwe Rosler gives us jobs defensively but off the ball he gives us the licence to interchange throughout the three up front. There are a lot of options up there, so he is keeping us all on our toes.

“His attention to detail has been brilliant. We know exactly what we have to do, exactly who we are playing against at the weekend and exactly where to exploit.

“I think you can see throughout the side that everyone is fighting to stay in the side.”

And Ball is looking to shock the early pace-setters, who re set to include his former Town team-mate Jamie Proctor in their ranks. “I’m expecting them to play long to the two big men,” said Ball.

“They have Proctor, who was here, and Gary Madine, so I’m expecting a tough game.

“But we will go there full of confidence and will try to upset them at their place.

“We have to go there and keep playing the way we are playing.”