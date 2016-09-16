Curwood gives insight on hard work behind the scenes at Fleetwood Town

Two weeks after the transfer window closed Fleetwood’s CEO Steve Curwood has given an insight into what goes on behind the scenes.

Curwood released his monthly statement on the club’s website, explaining the ins and outs at Poolfoot Farm.

He said: “The end of the month saw the closing of the transfer window, and it was one which we feel we did very well in. A number of players, 14 to be exact, joined the club in good time, although we did leave a couple of deals right until the final day.

“Deadline Day itself is an event Sky Sports have made entertainment in itself, and we managed to feature.

“We set up transfer control hub at Poolfoot Farm on the day, with myself, Gretar Steinsson (technical director), Steve Edwards (secretary), Steve Davis (chief scout), Luis de Oleza (sports law intern) and Will Watt (head of communications) spending 16 hours working on various deals throughout the day. We eventually turned out the lights at around 11.20pm.”

As well as explaining the club’s scouting network, the CEO also outlined the efforts in signing Martyn Woolford from Sheffield United.

He said: “Gretar and Steve Davis, in close conjunction with (head coach) Uwe Rosler, have been extremely busy working on key targets for the window, and is always great, but often not the case, to get first choice options, as we have achieved in August, as well as the fantastic news of Ash Hunter choosing to commit longer term with the club.

“Very few players now are unknown to the club, and any given player in the Football League has normally a dozen scouting reports conducted by our club scouts and detailed on the software platforms.

“It also often surprises me when I mention the odd non-league player up and down the country who may be in the headlines that weekend, only to be sent the six or seven detailed reports from our previous scouting missions.

“Scouting is a valuable piece of what is a complex jigsaw of situations which lead to any one deal, and things can change minute-by-minute with so many factors, and individuals influencing player movements.

“Trying to get Martyn Woolford urgently signed in time for the Friday noon registration deadline was a case in point. Steve Edwards, Luis de Oleza and myself working on paperwork with the FA and Football League, with Gretar dealing with Sheffield United, an agent on the M62, a solicitor, and the player himself.

“It wasn’t for the want of trying, but we didn’t get this one through before noon; however the player was all sorted and ready for Monday’s training session.”