Bowyer pleased to face selection headache at last

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer is looking forward to the luxury of a selection headache at Cheltenham this weekend.

Bowyer’s men have struggled since the start of the campaign with injuries to their forward line, but the Pool boss is now preparing for the trip to Essex with Jack Redshaw (shin splints) as his only major injury doubt.

Bowyer says that having a virtually fully-fit squad is a blessing but also a challenge as he prepares to pick a side to build on Saturday’s 4-2 home win over Doncaster.

Pool are aiming to record back-to-back League wins for the first time under Bowyer – their previous three victories this season were all followed by defeats.

Redshaw is yet to feature this season and Bowyer said of his progress: “Jack has been out jogging. He is the only injury this week, touch wood.

“It is probably one of the few times we have had that luxury, and it obviously presents a challenge for myself to pick the team and the squad – but it is a nice one to have.

“We haven’t had it very often this season so far and it gives me a good luxury that I’m looking forward to.”

Bowyer is still delighted by his players’ response to their last-gasp defeat at Accrington.

That was followed by a tough week on the training ground, which got even tougher when Andy Taylor’s own goal gave Doncaster a first-minute lead at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

But a Brad Potts double and goals from Kelvin Mellor and Kyle Vassell put the Seasiders 4-1 up before Tommy Rowe converted a penalty.

It could have been a nervous finish for the Seasiders had not Sam Slocombe saved another spot-kick from the same player.

But Bowyer was highly satisfied with a victory over third-placed Doncaster which lifted his side to 14th.

Bowyer, who was named top boss in the Football League Paper’s League Two team of the day, said: “I think it was a fabulous response from our players.

“Initially we felt a big injustice after the week before at Accrington. The players had had a tough week and then to go a goal down within the first minute ...

“It was a great response from them and I’m delighted they got the win.”

