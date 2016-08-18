Attack comes first for Rosler in opening win

Uwe Rosler toasted his first win as Fleeetwood Town’s head coach by reiterating his attacking philosophy

All five of Rosler’s strikers got a run-out against Oxford at Highbury as David Ball’s curling effort and super-sub Ash Hunter’s angled bullet sealed a 2-0 win.

Burnley loanee Chris Long impressed on his debut alongside man of the match Ball and Devante Cole in a front three.

Hunter scored within two minutes of replacing Cole and fellow sub Aaron Amadi-Holloway showed promising signs after an ankle injury to give Rosler food for thought ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bolton.

And the Town boss insists attack is his priority with the wealth of different strengths at his disposal.

Rosler said: “I’m very happy that we have five strikers with completely different qualities.

“I’m excited about that because we have pace and movement, and we have players who can interchange position.

“I was a little bit devastated for Devante because he had some good chances. I needed to speak to him because he was on the bench and very down, but he made the first goal by never giving up and getting the ball back.”

The beneficiary was Ball, who broke the deadlock early in the second half.

Rosler added: “Since I walked through the door, Bally has been tremendous and very consistent in his approach.

“ I’m very happy for the lads. Combination play between the front three was very good.

“Chris Long had not started for a while and he slotted in very well. I’d have liked it if he had scored and got off the mark, but for a debut after such a short time with us I am very impressed.”

Rosler was also pleased with Town’s first clean sheet of the season but he sees attack as his side’s forte at present.

He said of the defence: “That is the one area we have to work on.

“It is very difficult to be very good at attacking and very good at defending, so sometimes you have to sacrifice one area. And seeing the strike options we have, the number one is to outscore the opposition.”

Rosler also felt Town’s game-management was much improved, after they let a two-goal lead slip against Scunthorpe on Saturday.

He added: “We kept the ball and we were running down the clock. For such a young team, it was a very professional game. We are also scoring regularly and that is a big plus.

“We know we have to work on one or two issues but it was a tactical game.”