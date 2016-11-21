Fleetwood 27 Littleborough 15: Match report

The Green and Golds missed out on a bonus point but this was a pleasing win in a match switched to King George’s playing fields after a pitch inspection following heavy rain.

Fleetwood started brightly and applied early pressure, as Scott Dobbie, Pete Benny and James Torkington ran strongly.

The returning Zack Coultas was a threat throughout and was soon held up just short of the line, while winger Jack Crompton might have had an early brace had the final pass gone to hand.

Fleet’s pressure did lead to a try by Brad Stapleton on 13 minutes, converted by Scott Richardson.

A handling error prevented another score after Tom Wilson’s storming break.

But they were pegged back when Littleborough scored from a kick-and-chase following a lineout. The conversion was missed but Fleet only led 7-5 after half an hour in which they had enjoyed most of the possession.

With Torkington still prominent, Dobbie found space to crash over for the second try after good work by half-backs Tom Evans and Karl Bowling.

Richardson added the extras for a half -time score of 14-5. The visitors remained game opponents and capitalised on a series of penalties with a second try in the right corner, though again they missed the conversion.

Richardson’s penalty stretched the lead to 17-10 before Coultas shrugged off tacklers to score between the posts.

Richardson added the extras and then a penalty to put the result beyond doubt at 27-10.

Littleborough refused to concede, and with Mike Kelly in the sin-bin the visitors worked the ball down the blindside for their third try.

Bowling was named man of the match, with Rob Brookfield and the Brocklehurst twins also on fine form for Fleetwood, who are fifth in the North Lancs/Cumbria League.

IAN CAMERON