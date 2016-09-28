AllStars Awards 2016 - Your nominations are welcome

It gives us great pleasure to launch the AllStars Awards for 2016 and invite your nominations.

The Gazette is again joining forces with Blackpool Sixth Form College to honour the outstanding individuals and teams involved in Fylde coast youth sport.

And again it’s down to AllStars readers to nominate those we will invite to our glittering ceremony in December.

There are again 10 awards to be won, including our most coveted AllStars Star of the Year award. Instead of emailing us with your nominations, this year we have a straightforward online form to fill in (see below). Nominations must reach us by the end of October.

The Fylde coast has a proud record of developing outstanding sporting talents, who have gone on to shine on the national and international stage, and an AllStars Award could be the first stepping stone to worldwide glory.

As usual we will assemble a panel of judges to assess your nominations and you can nominate candidates in as many categories as you like.

Each nomination should contain a description (no more than 100 words please) of the nominated individual/team’s efforts/achievements and include reasons for the nomination. Nominations must be based on activities in 2016. Nominees must live in Blackpool, Fylde or Wyre or represent a school, team or organisation in one of those boroughs.

ALLSTARS AWARDS

CATEGORIES

Outstanding Individual of Primary School Age (5-11): The boy or girl who has achieved outstanding success and shown exceptional determination in his/her chosen sport. Nominees must have been under-12 on August 31 this year.

Outstanding Individual of Secondary School Age (11-18): As above. Our winner must have been under-19 on August 31 this year.

Team of theYear of Primary School age: The team (boys’, girls’ or mixed) which has achieved outstanding success and shown exceptional determination in their chosen sport. Teams must comprise a minimum of two people and team members must have been under-12 on August 31 this year.

Team of the Year of Secondary School age: As above. Team members must have been under-19 on August 31

Coach of the Year for 5-11s: The coach of a team, club or individual who has made the greatest contribution to the lives of young people through coaching and providing a positive environment.

Coach of the Year for 11-18s: As above

Endeavour Award for Primary School Age (5-11): We can’t all be champions. This award recognises the boy or girl who has shown greatest commitment to making progress in their chosen sport, possibly overcoming adversity to do so. Nominees must have been under-12 on August 31 this year.

Endeavour Award for Secondary School Age (11-18): As above. Nominees must have been under-19 on August 31 this year.

Unsung Hero: An individual of any age whose outstanding efforts and commitment have helped others to enjoy sporting activity to the maximum and whose contributions have been most valuable to clubs, individuals or the wider community.

Our AllStars Star of the Year will be selected from among the winners of the individual categories. The voting form can be found online here

http://bit.ly/2dvhOSW

We look forward to receiving your nominations.