Aldred: Blackpool must take their chances

Blackpool defender Tom Aldred has called on his teammates to put their finishing woes behind them.

The Seasiders have won just three of their opening 11 league fixtures which sees them sit in a disappointing 16th place in League Two.

And according to Aldred, who has been an ever present in the centre of defence for the Tangerines, says his side’s wastefulness in front of goal is the main reason for their poor start.

He said: “We’re 11 games into the season now, there comes a point where you’ve got to start being ruthless in front of goal and defending ruthlessly.

“In football there are fine lines and at the minute we are on the wrong side of those lines.

“We’ve just got to keep working hard and keep doing the right thing and hope we can put a run together and get up the league to where we want to be.”

Despite his side’s wastefulness in front of goal, Aldred refused to lay the blame squarely with the club’s strikers.

“It’s sometimes frustrating when players miss chances but I’ve missed chances myself this season, it does happen,” he added.

“When you don’t get the lead in games it does put the pressure on the back four, but saying that we’ve had the lead quite a few times this season.

“It’s a case of converting chances and defending the lead well as a team.”

Although Pool have yet to get up and running this season, Aldred is confident there will be no repeat of the dire form that blighted the Seasiders’ relegation from League One last year.

“We’ve been a bit inconsistent results wise and it’s fair to say we’ve had mixed fortunes,” he admitted.

“Last season there were plenty of games where we got beat and deservedly so, but this season we’re not getting the results we deserve.

“It’s obviously a learning curve but sooner or later we’ve got to put the results right.”

The Bolton-born defender is looking forward to a return to Bloomfield Road today where they face an in-form Cambridge United side.

And Aldred says Pool’s home form will be key if they are to climb the table.

“Our home form, even last season, has been decent,” he said. “That’s where we’ve got the majority of our points and we’ve got to make this place a tough place to come.

“At the start of the season I had Cambridge down as one of the sides who will be up there and obviously they’re on a good run of form at the moment, so I’m expecting a tough test.”