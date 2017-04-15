Zoo welcomes 15,000,000th visitor since opening

Manchester sisters-in-law, Julie and Sharon Splaine arrived at Blackpool Zoo with their daughters, Lucy and Maisie, to discover that they were the 15th millionth visitor to the award-winning visitor attraction.

The family was greeted by managing director, Darren Webster, and showered with celebratory goodies including Prosecco and chocolates as well as free admission for the day, gold memberships and the chance to feed the giraffes.

Julie said: “We’re absolutely thrilled. I saw the Facebook post ahead of the announcement and joked that it might be us – and it is! What a wonderful start to a great day out.”

Blackpool Zoo officially opened 45 years ago when 3,543 people visited the attraction on July 6, 1972.

Detailed records of visitor figures have been meticulously preserved in ledgers ever since and as well as visitor numbers include weather reports and a breakdown of the numbers of adults and children.

Marketing manager Della Belk said it’s ‘incredible’ 15 million people have visited.