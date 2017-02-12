Zoo reopens after power failure

Blackpool Zoo was reopened this afternoon after being forced to close for the morning due to a power failure.

Electricians worked throughout the morning to get systems up and running,.

A spokesman for the zoo said: “Thanks to our lovely maintenance team and their hard work this morning - power has been restored to the zoo and we are now open. Thank you for bearing with us this morning, and we’re sorry for any disappointment caused.”

However, the closure came as a disappointment to visitors who had travelled to the attraction.

One said: “We have driven all the way from Manchester only to find that the doors are closed.”