Youngsters to make waves for safety week

Youngsters across the Fylde Coast will be making waves with YMCA next in support of the Royal Life Saving Society’s National Drowning Prevention Week.

Throughout Drowning Prevention Week, which begins on June 16, YMCA Fylde Coast Swimming Pools will be incorporating specialised swimming safety activities and challenges into swimming lesson programmes.

It is shocking that drowning is still the third highest cause of accidental deaths of children in the UK and that one person drowns every 20 hours in the UK

The week long programme culminates with the Rookie Beach Party on Sunday, June 25.

The event has been organised to celebrate the achievements of YMCA’s Rookie Lifeguards who are all under 14.

All youngsters participating in the rookie programmes across YMCA pools have been invited to come together and experience some open water lifesaving and safe fun on the beach at Fleetwood. Dave Parker, YMCA’s aquatic senior manager said: “It is shocking that drowning is still the third highest cause of accidental deaths of children in the UK and that one person drowns every 20 hours in the UK.

“Hundreds more suffer life changing injuries through near drowning.”