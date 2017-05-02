Young Fleetwood author’s step into the Other World

Megan Dell has turned over a new leaf by writing her first children’s book and getting it published.

Megan, 22, of Windward Avenue, Fleetwood, celebrated after her work was published online last month in a Kindle edition and it is expected to become available in traditional book form in the next few weeks.

It is called The Other World and is about an 10-year0old boy called Charlie who meets a strange creature when he moves into a new house with his parents.

Before long, Charlie’s unusual new friend, a big, furry yellow-eyed character called Tinst, takes the youngster to a beautiful, magic land. But Charlie is unaware of a secret - and eventually he has to embark on a desperate mission.

Megan, who works as a tray handler at the Fisherman’s Friend factory on Copse Road, had the book published under the name MA Dell.

She said: “I’ve always liked writing, from when I was really young. One day I was at work and the thought “go to your happy place” sort of occurred to me and I had this idea.

“When I got home I started writing notes and after about 10 months I had finished it. I didn’t want it to be over long, I thought children might lose interest if there were too many pages, so it’s short and sweet.

“It’s about the same length as a Roald Dahl book, 120 pages. He was always my favourite author when I was young and I suppose he has been a bit of an influence on my own story.”

The book is now available on Amazon and has already attracted some favourable five-star reviews from readers.