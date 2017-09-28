Wyre pensioners' tram pass restrictions to be lifted after Blackpool Illuminations

Pensioners living in Fleetwood and Wyre have been reassured they will be able to continue using their bus passes on trams as soon as the Blackpool Illuminations season is over.

Some residents in the town say they unhappy that they are currently unable to use their bus passes on trams after 6pm and are left out of pocket if they want to travel in that direction.

The situation does not affect Blackpool residents, however, and Wyre pensioners say that is unfair.

Pensioners in Wyre have been able to use their NoW cards on trams after a decision to stop this in 2014 was changed last April, after several campaigns and intervention by Labour councillors.

But some Fleetwood residents are unhappy about the current situation in the evenings.

Fleetwood woman Angela Patchett, who campaigned on the issue previously, said: “It still seems unfair on Wyre residents.”

However, Andrew Varley, public transport manager at Lancashire County Council, explained: “We reached an agreement with Blackpool Council which has meant that from 1 April 2016, people who are residents of Wyre and have NoWcard concessionary travel passes issued by County Hall can travel free of charge on the Blackpool to Fleetwood tramway.

“This arrangement means they can use the passes between 9.30am and 11pm Monday to Friday and all day on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays for most of the time.

“However, as part of the agreement, the passes are not valid on trams after 6pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings during the Illuminations period and every night during the October half term, which runs from October 26 to November 6, due to huge demand.

“They can use the number 1 bus instead,”