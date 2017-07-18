Wyre Council defends pool holiday closure

The full details of Garstang’s only public swimming closing for the summer have been revealed.

Garstang YMCA Swimming Centre will close from July 24 until September 4 for a major refurbishment.

It will see Garstang residents having to travel at least 12 miles to use the nearest public pool, which is in Poulton.

The centre is owned by Lancashire County Council but managed by Wyre Council.

A spokesman for Wyre said: “Wyre Council has approved further investment into the swimming pool in Garstang.

“The pool’s plant room will undergo a major upgrade through the installation of new sand filters which will improve the water quality of the pool.

“This upgrade will allow even better access to quality swimming for the whole community.

“Unfortunately, in order to facilitate the upgrade, we anticipate the pool will have to temporarily close from Monday, July 24 until Monday, September 4.”

The nearest public pool is in Poulton with Acresfield Health Club and Spa in Garstang only open to members.

The Oak Road centre was also closed at the same time last summer while £140,000 of work was carried out.

This included a full refurbishment of the men’s and women’s changing rooms as well as the toilet facilities.

“These dates have been proposed in order to provide minimum distribution for organised pool usage and to coincide with the school holidays when the pool use is quietest,” the spokesman added.

“Currently these dates are just a guideline and although we plan to adhere to them as much as possible there could, unavoidably, be some slight changes.

“Any changes to the proposed dates will be published via ymcayactive.org, via announcements on centre notice boards at YMCA Garstang Leisure Centre, at the swimming pool and via our social media channels.

“Even though this is an exciting time for the swimming pool and evidences further investment in local sports and leisure facilities by Wyre Council, we know the short term situation isn’t ideal and we appreciate the continued support and co-operation during this time.”

For details about how the closure may temporarily affect your membership and your child’s swimming lessons, visit ymcayactive.org or contact Garstang Swimming Centre on 01995 604340 or 01995 605410.