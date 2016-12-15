WWE to crown first ever UK champ in Blackpool

WWE have announced that their first ever ‘United Kingdom Champion’ will be crowned in Blackpool.

The announcement was made, this morning, by WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative , Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

The winner will be crowned after a two-day, 16-competitor tournament at the Empress Ballroom, taking place on Saturday and Sunday, January 14 and 15.

The tournament will also be shown on the WWE Network, with British wrestling icon Nigel McGuinness calling the action alongside the voice of Monday Night Raw, Michael Cole.

Tickets are on sale, at www.livenation.co.uk, priced from £16.50.