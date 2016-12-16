Wrestling stars will face off in Ballroom

Some of the top wrestlers are coming to Blackpool to compete to be named the first ever ‘United Kingdom Champion’.

The announcement was made by World Wrestling Entertainment’s Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative, Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

This is going to supercharge the UK scene

The winner will be crowned after a two-day, 16-competitor, single-elimination tournament at the Empress Ballroom, taking place on Saturday and Sunday, January 14 and 15.

Competitors will come from all four of the home nations and Republic of Ireland, and will include the likes of: the charismatic Trent Seven (Wolverhampton), hard-hitting Pete Dunne (Birmingham), 19-year-old Tyler Bate (Dudley), the big brawler Wolfgang (Glasgow), tough Tyson T-Bone (Malvern), the aggressive grappler Tucker (Northern Ireland), high-flyer Jordan Devlin (Bray) and former champion powerlifter Roy Johnson (London).

Speaking at a press conference at London’s O2, Triple H said: “Our passionate UK fans deserve to have their own Champion.

“The tournament is the next step in our ongoing strategy to create localised content for our global WWE Network, develop another brand that engages our passionate fans, and add a new dimension to our on-going storylines.”

Irish wrestler Finn Balor, who earlier this year became the WWE’s inaugural Universal Champion, added: “This is going to super charge the United Kingdom and Irish wrestling scene.

“It will bridge the gap between independent wrestling and WWE. Something that’s never happened before.”

The tournament will also be shown on the WWE Network. The action will be called by WWE lead announcer Michael Cole and colour analyst Nigel McGuinness, a mainstay of the UK independent scene.

Tickets are on-sale now, priced between £15 and £50, and are available from www.livenation.co.uk.