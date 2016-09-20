Women raise £140,000 at Race For Life park shindig

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

It’s a messy business, fund-raising.

But that didn’t stop thousands of women heading to Lawson’s Field on Saturday for the Race for Life series women-only Pretty Muddy event.

The Pretty Muddy charity event, Lawsons Field, Blackpool. Pictures Martin Bostock.

Staged by Cancer Research UK, the mud-soaked obstacle-strewn race helped raise around £140,000 for the charity’s work into tackling cancer.

Cancer Research UK’s Laura Taylor said: “We had just over 2,000 people taking part. It went amazing as the first year for Pretty Muddy in Blackpool.

“Those taking part took obstacles in their stride; the weather was beautiful and atmsophere, fantastic.

“We had muddy and non-muddy obstacles, a mud pit, inflatable hurdles, tunnels, a cargo net, spider web entrapment obstacle, climbing frame and a big inflatable slide into a pool of mud into the finish line.

“We raised around £140,000 for Cancer Research UK.

“We’relooking into staging it again next year and have to discuss it with the council. But it’s great to say with the 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy, Blackpool has the full set of Race for Life events and we love how the ladies love all of them.”