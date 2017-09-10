Woman led to safety from Blackpool flat fire

A woman needed treatment from paramedics after being led to safety from a smoke-filled flat in Blackpool.

Officers said the occupant was suffering from the effects of breathing smoke after the blaze in Palatine Road.

Two crews, from Blackpool and South Shore, attended the incident at around 9.20pm on Saturday.

When they reached the first floor apartment the fire was already out, although the property was smoke-logged.

“A woman was led to safety, suffering from the effects of breathing smoke,” said a spokesman.

“Firefighters used a portable fan unit to extract the smoke and called for paramedics to attend the casualty.”