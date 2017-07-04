Witness appeal after two injured in collision outside St Annes shop

A witness appeal has been launched after a teenage girl and a woman were injured in a collision with a car in St Annes.

The accident happened at around 3.25pm on Monday July 3 when an 86-year-old man, driving a black Mercedes A Class, collided with two pedestrians outside the Spar convenience store on Whalley Place, say police.

A 42-year-old woman was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital where she was treated for minor head injuries while a 13-year-old girl was treated at Blackpool Victoria Hospital for minor leg injuries.

PS Adam Dawson of the Road Policing Unit said: “The pedestrians in this incident have been extremely lucky only to receive minor injuries. An enquiry team has been established to determine the full facts of the collision and the driver is helping police with enquiries.

"The scene was closed for approximately one hour whilst the vehicle was recovered. We have established a number of witnesses but if anyone has any information in relation to the collision please contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0955 of Monday 3 July 2017.