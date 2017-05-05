WIN TICKETS TO SEE ADELE AT WEMBLEY Courtesy of Blacktax

Adele, one of the best-selling recording artists in the world and winner of countless music awards, will be performing a huge sold-out gig at Wembley Stadium on July 1st as the finale to her epic world tour.

And you and a guest could be there if you are the winner of our fantastic competition, run in association with Blacktax!

The fabulous prize includes taxi transfer to Preston, return coach travel between Preston and London, overnight accommodation in a 3* hotel, return transfers from hotel to Wembley, reserved seating concert tickets, and full English breakfast on the morning after the concert.

How to Enter:

To have the chance to win this incredible prize, simply answer the following question:

Q: What is the title of Adele’s third studio album released in 2015?

Blacktax

(a) 19 (b) 21 or (c) 25

Then email your answer, with ‘Adele’ in the subject field, adding your name, address and contact telephone number, to

competitions@blackpoolgazette.co.uk to arrive no later than Friday June 2nd. Standard Gazette competition rules apply. Accommodation will be in a twin/double room.