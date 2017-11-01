Will it be a waggy tail with a happy end for Diesel the dog?

Diesel the dog is struggling to get out and about these days - because he needs a double hip operation.

Sadly, the Siberian Husky is not a veteran dog with a long life behind him, but a pup aged just 11 months old.

Adam Underdown and Julie Wheatley have set up a JustGiving page to raise money for their dog Diesel, who needs a hip replacement.

Scans revealed that he needs full hip replacements on both sides, as only 25 per cent of the ball joint on both sides are actually in the sockets.

Julie Wheatley, who is Diesel’s third owner, is desperate to give him a chance in life but is facing an operation of at least £4,000.

So a fund-raising campaign has been launched to try and get him to a specialist vet in Merseyside so his hips can be fixed.

Julie, 52, of Radcliffe Road, Fleetwood, said: “He has not had a good start in life and I am his third owner.

“I think he must have been born with the problem but he never had it fixed so it has got worse.

“I know it is a lot of money to raise and I can’t afford to pay, but I hate to see him suffer. He is on pain killers just to get through each day.

“The worst thing is that as he gets older and grows, the problem will probably only get worse. We’ve already held one fund-raiser, a psychic night, and we’re hoping to hold another.

“In the meantime I’ve set up a Go Fund Me page and hopefully animal lovers may help our, even if it’s by a small amount.”

So far the total raised is over £1,600.

Dog lover Julie also has two Jack Russells, while Julie’s son Adam Underdown, 27, of Hathaway Road, also helps to look after Diesel as well as his own boxer dog.

Diesel’s case is not covered by dog insurance because the family have not had him long enough.

And Julie says the operation is too expensive and complex for charity the PDSA to take on.

Anyone who wants to help can visit the fundraising page: https://www.gofundme.com/help-fidel-get-full-hip-replacement