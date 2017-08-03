Will handy Andy be a record breaker?

A prison officer has completed his world record trip the length of Great Britain on a lawn mower.
Andy Maxfield, from Inskip, reached Land’s End in Cornwall at 4.45pm on Sunday, bringing an end to a 874-mile ride which began in John O’Groats in Scotland last Tuesday.
I had the easy part sat on the mower - everyone else had to travel all that way behind me in a car going the same speed
The trip, on a John Deere tractor, which has a maximum speed of 10mph, was completed in five days, eight hours and 45 minutes.
Andy’s feat has helped to raise more than £5,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society, and he believes will also secure him a world record. He is waiting for verification from Guinness.
He said: “I had the easy part sat on the mower - everyone else had to travel all that way behind me in a car going the same speed.”
Andy, who works at Kirkham prison, will return to work next week, but before then he has to cut the grass in Inskip.
Almost Done!
Registering with Fleetwood Weekly News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.