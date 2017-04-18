Who needs ‘triple cooked’ chips? Chippy to the stars frying high after revamp

One of Blackpool’s most famous celebrity haunts has re-opened following an extensive refurbishment.

The Cottage in Newhouse Road has long been a favourite with the stars - Peter Kay, Jonathan Ross and Ricky Tomlinson pictured on the walls alongside the likes of Andrew Flintoff, who once declared it his favourite restaurant in the world.

But on Friday the dining room was packed with a different gang of dignitaries - the Friends of Stanley Park invited in for a slap up lunch as a thank you for all their hard work and dedication.

Liz Tyler, who has owned the Cottage for 10 years, said: “It’s a lovely way to celebrate reopening and a great reward for their hard work.

“I suppose its one Blackpool institution saying thank you to another.

“We’ve done a lot of work behind the scenes and on the dining room.

“And the most exciting thing is that from the May school holidays we’re going to start doing afternoon teas.

“We’ll be open all day and I think it’ll be really popular.”