Where is Santa going to be this year?

Santa is in high demand at this time of year.

When he is not busy making his naughty and nice list and packing presents, he is visiting good girls and boys.

Santa's grotto

Check out our guide of the 10 best places to meet Father Christmas and his little helpers.

1. Brockholes Nature Reserve, Junction 31 of M6, Preston, Saturday and Sunday until December 18, 11am until 3pm.

Each child will receive a present from Santa and there will be an opportunity to take photographs.

Pre-booking is required so make sure you book your appointment early at www.brockholes.org.

Nicktoons Christmas grotto

Price £6.50.

Children can also have breakfast with Santa from 9am until 11am at weekends. Pre-booking required. Entry is £11.95 for children or £8.95 for adults.

2. St George’s Shopping Centre, Preston, selected days until December 24, 11am until 4pm.

Free entry and includes a gift. It is run by Galloway’s Society for the Blind, with all donations going to the charity.

Meeting santa

3. Samlesbury Hall, Preston New Road, Sunday December 11 and 18, 11am until 2pm.

Father Christmas will be popping into his sitting room at Samlesbury Hall, offering Christmas crafts and a small gift.

Entry is £7.

4. Chorley’s Santa Express, Saturday December 10, Saturday and Sunday until December 18, 10am until 4pm.

Hop aboard the Santa Express land train at Union Street and take a wonderful winter journey through Astley Park to meet Father Christmas at Astley Hall and receive a special Christmas gift.

Booking required. The tickets are £7 for children (aged 12 and under) and £3 for adults. If you don’t want to see Santa, you can pay on the day at the land train stop outside Chorley Council’s offices on Union Street or at the land train stop outside the Coach House next to Astley Hall at £3 for children and £3 for adults.

5. Botany Bay, Chorley, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am until 5pm and Thursday December 23, 10am until 5pm and Friday December 23, 12pm until 5pm

Children can visit Santa in his grotto for a magical experience and receive an age appropriate gift plus the opportunity to take your own photographs.

Entry is £6.95 per child.

Advance bookings can be made online at http://www.botanybay.co.uk/VisitSanta or 01257 224 688.

6. Dobbies Garden Centre, Clifton, selected days, 11am until 5pm.

A standard ticket is £6.99 or a Lego gift entry is £10.99. Booking is required - weekends are sold out already.

To book visit www.dobbies.com/event-booking

7. Nicktoons Christmas Grotto and Ice Skating, Blackpool, until December 24, 11am until 4pm.

The Grotto is a festive, enchanted, Winter Wonderland full of magic and sparkling lights. Santa Claus will be paying a visit to give every good boy and girl a Blackpool Pleasure Beach Diamond Pass for the 2017 season and a special Nickelodeon gift.

Families can have their photo taken with the Nickelodeon characters, visit the Arena for ice skating fun.

Cost is £10.99 per person, when booked online in advance of visit or £12.99 on arrival.

8. Farmer Parr’s Animal World, Fleetwood, until December 24, 10am until 5pm.

Children can meet Santa and Rudolph at the farm for £5. Children under one are free.

The barn is transformed into a winter wonderland with a nativity scene,

Breakfast is available at £15 per child on Sunday December 11 and December 17 and 18, 8.45am until 10.15am.

Call 01253 874389 to book.

9. Rufford Old Hall, Liverpool Road, weekends until December 18, 11am until 4pm.

Entry is £4 per child to visit Father Christmas.

Normal admission to the hall applies.

10. Santa Cruises

Lancaster Canal Boats, Barton Grange Garden Centre, Garstang Road, December 19, 4pm until 6pm.

Santa and Queen Elsa chat to all the children individually whilst the adults indulge in some mulled wine/hot beverage with mince pies. Each child receives a special personalised present along with magic reindeer food and has a souvenir photograph taken with Santa.

On the return journey the children have a Christmas drawing competition and enjoy a game of pass the parcel and Ask Santa/Elsa.

Includes a party bag. Tickets are £20 or £22 with a snack pack.

Canal Boat Cruises, Riley Green Marina, Bolton Road, Hoghton, December 23, noon, 2pm or 4pm.

There will be fun, singing and festivities as Santa comes on board to meet each child individually and talk to them about what they want for Christmas.

The cost is £15 per child or adult. Adults will be served a hot drink or mulled wine and mince pies, with soft drinks, biscuits and treats for the children plus their own present from Santa.

For more information contact Ellie on 01254 202967 or email us info@canalboatcruises.co.uk