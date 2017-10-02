When does having a lark become risky behaviour?

Readers voice their opinions on the youngsters who chose to brave crashing waves despite repeated warnings from members of the Beach Patrol

Recklessly risking their lives...or just boys being boys?

Beach Patrols warned the teenagers not to go into the sea

Warning after teenagers spotted ‘dangerously’ close to water’s edge

Opinion was split among you when we reported how teenagers were repeatedly told to stay away from the water when they intended to go for a swim in the sea.

Beach patrols spotted the teenagers at around 4pm last Sunday on the Gynn slipway.

They moved away after their initial warning but were spotted back in the same place minutes later.

The teenagers returned to the same spot minutes late

The spokesman for the council said: “Beach Patrols spotted the teens close to the water’s edge and warned them about dangers of the sea. The tide was in and they were in a particularly dangerous situation.

“Ten minutes later beach patrols sighted them again taking their tops off as if they were planning to go swimming.

“The beach patrol warned them again, this time using their siren and tannoy to highlight to them the dangers of what they were planning to do. The teenagers returned to the same spot minutes later.

“Patrols spoke to them about the risk they posed, not only to themselves, but also to others who would have to go into the sea to rescue them.

“They were given a severe warning about the dangers of the sea and their activities. Nobody was injured.

Here’s your thoughts:

I saw those two young lads years ago. They tried to rescue their dog nr the tower but were pulled by the current miles to Bispham and died. It will stay with me for the rest of my life. Watching helplessly as the air rescue and ambulance struggled to save them both.

I cried for hours at home. The poor lads and their families. You only get one chance at life.

Vicky Gottfreund

Many people have lost their lives at the Gynn. I feel so sorry that they have so little respect for the sea and so little respect for themselves.

Donna Davidson

They’re old enough to know better so if anything happened to them then it is tough luck.

Mark Charlton

They have been very stupid doing this but kids will be kids but they have had strong warnings giving to them now regarding the dangers.

Jay Taylor

Most of us growing up in Blackpool would have done this at many times in our youth.

Adrian Jowitt

Let them drown then. Common sense isn’t taught but they choose to ignore the dangers. Like the idiots who think ‘let’s go and see the sea on stormy day’.

Sharon Hull

Let them drown! Jesus imagine if a kid steps out in front of a car after being told umpteen times to be careful when crossing a road should we just run them over and leave them. They are still just kids and kids are not perfect.

Clare Coen

We Blackpool folk as kids all did this I’m sure.

It was a thrill taking risks and being daring. The best was standing on the bottom run next to the wall dodging the waves coming over when the sea was rough! Great times and I’m still here to tell the tale! We were sensible to a point we knew the risks

Janel Marsden

We all did stupid things as kids. Difference is it wasn’t plastered all over social media for judgement.

Gary Bamber

Just look at the size of those waves, madness!

Graham Worrall

And that folks is how so many people drown in the sea each year. Sheer stupidity.

Karen Sinclair

Well done to our beach patrol, keeping people safe, teenagers especially they think they are invincible.

Georgia Jackson

When will people learn to respect the sea?

Fiona Taylor

Today we mourn the passing of a beloved old friend, Common Sense, who has been with us for many years.

Sarah Newsham

You would think they would have more sense to begin with but to go back after being warned! Beggars belief.

Jo Doyle

They are big enough and stupid enough to make their own mistakes unfortunately some kids now think they know best

Sarah Mickman

Never underestimate the power of the sea

Carolyn Hewitson

Should invite them on RNLI jobs over the summer

Nick Smith