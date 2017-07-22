What a class act: Teachers at Flakefleet star in viral internet video

What happens in school when the kids go home?

Well, now we know, thanks to the teachers, cooks, and cleaners at Flakefleet Primary School!

They showed off their dance skills in a video - set to Taylor Swift's hit single Shake It Off - for Music, Art, Dance, and Drama Week.

Posted on the Fleetwood school's Facebook page, it has been shared almost six thousand times.

One comment, left by Oscarino and Julia Mazzafiore, said: "Send your child to this school. With teachers like this and an ethic like that, can't go wrong. Fantastic."

And Katie Hampson wrote: "This is why I loved my kids going to Flakefleet. Mrs Clayton and Mr Babcock are particularly amazing."