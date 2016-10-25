‘We want an A585 bypass’

Wyre Council is putting its faith in a new dual carriageway to end the borough’s traffic woes.

The authority has written to Highways England supporting a £100m bypass scheme which would speed up traffic between Fleetwood and the M55.

Coun Peter Gibson, leader of Wyre Borough Council

Highways England is proposing to build a brand new road to replace a 2.6 mile stretch between Windy Harbour and Skippool which is notorious for delays.

Leader of the Council, Coun Peter Gibson has already passed on the council’s support for the most expensive of two options on the table.

And he told a full council meeting he had made clear to Highways England bosses any scheme must take future growth into account.

Coun Gibson said: “While at this early stage the detailed highway scheme has not been fully worked up.

Our preferred option is a bypass to the south of the A585

“I have emphasised to Highways England the need for the final scheme to take account of the future growth potential in the borough.

“While this option is more expensive it will futureproof the road network and impact less on local residents.

“I have therefore informed Highways England that our preferred option is a bypass to the south of the A585.”

Coun Gibson is now calling on Highways England to provide further details of the scheme and look into how other improvements could be made..

He said: “I have requested that the detail design of the scheme consider improvements to the current Shard Lane junction.

“This junction is also a major pinch point that constrains growth Over Wyre.

“Currently the junction operates giving priority to traffic on the A585 with consequent queuing over Shard Bridge.

“I am sure members would agree that we would like to see the A588 as a continuous priority route to Skippool roundabout with Mains Lane becoming a secondary access road for Little Singleton.”

Highways England has put forward two plans. A £100m dual carriageway, supported by business leaders and Wyre Council and a £50m improvement programme for the current network.

However some residents insists the works would merely be a ‘sticking plaster’.

During a public consultation event in September a number of residents took the opportunity to call for a new road to be built from Poulton to the M55, including a new motorway junction west of Kirkham.

Highways England has made clear that option, referred to in a decade-old Lancashire County Council consultation as the Blue Route, is not on the table.