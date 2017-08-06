‘We can’t cope with hundreds of new homes’

A campaigning councillor has called for showdown talks over the development of hundreds of homes around a market town.

Alf Clempson is concerned about damage being caused by building traffic and the use of thousands of tonnes of hardcore to stabilise land.

Coun Clempson has repeatedly stated his opposition to a number of developments, including one now being built by Redrow in Carr Head Lane.

And he says works going on at the site show the challenges of developing the land, and nearby sites including Holts Lane, where planning permission was granted for more homes.

He said: “I’ve heard they have had to take tonnes and tonnes of hardcore onto the site, just to stabilise the road, that’s just for the road.

“Goodness knows what you’ll need to build the houses. This is not good land to build on, neither is Holt Lane, we’re starting to see that. Near the site we’ve had pavements repeatedly damaged and repaired because of lorries.”

Coun Clempson says Poulton will suffer from over development and hopes home builders might think again.

He said: “On two of the sites planning permission has been gained for them to be sold on to developers.

“I would hope anyone might think twice about these plots.

“If all the development goes ahead you’ll get 1,000 new homes around Poulton, the town can’t cope.”

Coun Clempson is disappointed that Redrow boss Steve Greenhalgh turned down an invitation to hold talks over the site.

The firm said it had made the site manager’s contact details available for concerned residents.

Redrow has also kept photographic records of the condition of surrounding roads in case any repair work is required once work has finished.