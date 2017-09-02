Warning after grill pan fire

A fire boss has issued a warning following a kitchen blaze at a house in Thornton Cleveleys this morning.

The incident, involving a grill pan, happened in Oxenholme Road.

Two fire appliances, from Fleetwood and Bispham, attended after receiving the emergency call at 7.25am.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they found the grill pan well alight.

The occupants of the semi-detached property had shut the grill door on hearing the smoke alarm being activated.

They left the house and phoned 999.

Crew manager Rob Knight, who put out the fire using a dry powder extinguisher, said: “The damage was one hundred per cent to the grill pan and contents and slight by smoke to the ground floor of the property.

“It was very fortunate for them their smoke alarm alerted them to the fire and allowed them to make a safe escape.”

He added; “If cooking, if using a grill or naked flame, don’t leave it unattended, that ultimately was the case here.”