Voters have their say on how ‘sexy’ our MPs are

Politicians know to their cost not to take too much notice of opinion polls.

But the latest – officially banned inside Westminster – has left a few red-faced after grading the temperature, from sizzling to stone cold, of the sex appeal of the nation’s MPs.

Fylde MPs look away now - not one of you made the top 200

And the Fylde Coast’s five members should look away now – not one of them made even the top 200.

As of 5pm yesterday, voters in the on-going poll didn’t seem to view our Parliamentary quintet with any great relish.

Indeed Mark Menzies (Fylde) was the highest-placed at No 212 in a vote featuring all 650 MPs in the House of Commons.

He was followed by Lancaster and Fleetwood’s Cat Smith at No 244 on the list compiled by the website SexyMP.co.uk created by Made in Chelsea star Francis Boulle.

Although the site is blocked on House of Commons computers, it has still managed to attract more than 200,000 votes, some of them believed to be from MPs voting for themselves on their mobile phones.

As with all Parliamentary polls there were the inevitable cries of “foul” after it was claimed the vote had been rigged in favour of the Tories.

Only one of the top 62 was a Labour MP, although Liz Kendall (Leicester West) was out there in first place.

Her 61 nearest rivals were all Conservatives, with only four of those men.

Ben Wallace, the MP for Wyre and North Preston, came in at No 312, just two places ahead of former Lib-Dem leader Nick Clegg. Ex-Prime Minister David Cameron was placed just 223rd.

Paul Maynard (Blackpool North and Cleveleys) got enough votes to be declared the 375th sexiest MP in the House. And Gordon Marsden (Blackpool South) came an embarrassing 624 out of 650, one place behind fellow Lancashire member Mark Hendrick (Preston).

Putting the whole lot of them in the shade in the North West was South Ribble’s Seema Kennedy who proved such a big hit with on-line voters that she grabbed a place in the poll’s top 10.

Other Lancashire members didn’t sdo so well with Nigel Evans (Ribble Valley) 380th, Rosie Cooper (West Lancs) 508th and Lindsay Hoyle (Chorley) 566th.