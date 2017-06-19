Vote for favourite Curry House

Come on all you curry connoisseurs – we need you to pick your overall winner.

You’ve sampled the sensations, textures and flavours of your favourite local spice restaurants and ground them down to the supreme top 10. Now you tell us who deserves to be crowned curry house of the year

Pick your favourite!

To vote, post us the coupon in today’s paper stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.

Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, July 7, 2017.

Please note, unfortunately we cannot accept any photocopied or defaced coupons, or coupons delivered by hand or after the closing date.

TOP TEN FINALISTS

BEG004 – Lee Raj Indian Cuisine, 23 Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool

BEG006 – Red Fort Tandoori, 15 Park Street, Lytham

BEG007 – Ashiana Tandorri Restaurant, Fleetwood Road, Kirkham

BEG011 – Michaels Indian Resturant, 89 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool

BEG018 – Curry Queen, 49-51 Red Bank Road, Blackpool

BEG021 – Michaels Indian Resturant, 108 Fleetwood Road, North, Blackpool

BEG023 – Baby King Fisher, 109 - 113 Highfield Road, Blackpool

BEG029 – Meherin, 7 Anchorsholme Lane East, Cleveleys

BEG030 – Imli, 33 Wood Street, St Annes

BEG031 – Buraq Restaurant, 7 Blackpool Road, Kirkham