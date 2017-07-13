Search

Vitamin D deficiency noted at Vic

90 minutes in the sun every week is enough to top up levels, experts said

90 minutes in the sun every week is enough to top up levels, experts said

Hospital bosses have noted an increase in elderly patients being admitted who have a vitamin D deficiency, which they say could lead to longer recovery times from operations or broken bones.

They say GPs will prescribe medication to help with diagnosed deficiencies but only as part of a short treatment course – and urged people to top up their levels in the summer sunshine.

In a joint statement, Dr Tony Naughton, top doctor at Fylde and Wyre Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG); Dr Amanda Doyle, his counterpart at Blackpool CCG; and Prof Mark O’Donnell, medical director at the Vic, said vitamin D deficiencies are ‘easily avoidable’.

They added: “Just 30 minutes in the sun two or three times a week between April and September is enough to boost vitamin D