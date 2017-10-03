Vinyl rise will boost numbers at fair

The huge rise in the popularity of vinyl is set to make this week’s record collectors’ fair at Blackpool Winter Gardens one of the biggest ever.

Scores of record dealers from all over the UK will be attending the event on Sunday.

And experts and specialists from Glasgow, Manchester, and London, will be on hand to help with valuations.

Organiser Adrian Melling said: “The recent energised interest in the once thought finished vinyl record, has got oldies and youngsters talking over release dates and values once again.

“Footfall at events like this around the country has exploded beyond all expectations of organisers.

“Ten years ago everybody had just about given way to the CD and digital download but a keen spike in the vintage nostalgia trend has set the traditional record spinning on turntables once again.

“Nothing compares to the artwork on offer for the gatefold LP sleeves and the value of some collectables can be way into four figures.

“A special free valuation service will be at the fair to give advice and tell you about your collectable records and memorabilia.”

· Doors open at 10am and the event will run until 4pm.