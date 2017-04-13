‘Viewing area’ opens close to fracking site

‘A viewing area’ has been built beside Cuadrilla’s fracking site in Preston New Road, Little Plumpton.

The firm said the 18x12m platform will allow for a ‘safe position from which to observe work on the site and from which to conduct peaceful and lawful protest, if they wish’.

The site has been built on a farmer’s field anti-fracking protesters were last month banned from entering without permission.

However, Cuadrilla said the farmer has given permission for the viewing area, which a High Court judge last month refused to limit protesters to, ruling it could set a precedent restricting legitimate protest.