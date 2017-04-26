VIDEO: Watch as cops use stinger on fleeing van

A white van was chased through Hambleton after refusing to stop for police last night.

The pursuit, which saw the Ford Transit mount grass verges to beat the traffic - including a tractor - ended after around 30 minutes when officers used a stinger to pop the vehicle's tyres.

Two men were detained, but not arrested, and will be interviewed voluntarily about a number of motoring offences, a spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said.

She was unable to say why road police had tried to pull the van over, or give the details of the two men detained.

"At around 9pm, a van made off from police in Union Lane," she said. "Following a pursuit, the vehicle was stopped in Carr Lane, Hambleton."

Three short clips taken from a pursuing vehicle were uploaded to Twitter by officers, who said dog handlers and a sergeant helped bring the chase to an end, shortly before midnight.