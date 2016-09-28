VIDEO: Take a virtual ride on Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s new £16.25m rollercoaster

Blackpool Pleasure Beach bosses have announced a new £16.25m rollercoaster for the park.

It will be the UK’s first ever with a double-launch – an advanced technology that gives the roller coaster two powerful thrusts of acceleration during the ride.

An artist's impression of the new coaster set for Blackpool

Currently named ‘Construction 2018’ the ride is said to feature the highest number of ‘interactions’ in the world with 15 and will cross five other park rides and pass through two tunnels.

The ride is being manufactured by Mack Rides at their world-class factory in Waldkirch, Germany, utilising the latest state-of-the-art engineering processes, including laser beam technology for extreme accuracy.

A double launch will see thrill-seekers propelled forward at high speed not only at the start of the ride, but also at a second point half way through the two-and-a-half minute experience.

Riders will experience the same levels of G force as felt by the driver of a Formula 1 car. The ride features acceleration which is 4 times that experienced in a Lamborghini Gallardo.

Deputy managing director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Nick Thompson, said: “We have been working on this concept for five years now and are delighted to be able share news of our plans.

“Construction 2018 will be fast, adrenalin-fuelled and exhilarating but also smooth and comfortable – an entirely new ride experience.

“It sees a significant investment in Blackpool Pleasure Beach. We expect to see thrill-seekers flock to the park to experience this UK ride first.”

Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s managing director, Amanda Thompson, was in Germany ahead of the announcement, and teased theme park fans with information earlier in the day.

A coaster manufacturer at work on Construction 18

posted images of herself on social media outside the headquarters of ride builder Mack.

She wrote on her Twitter account: “Sun is out the sky is blue and a big announcement is due.”

Images werte then posted on internet forums which appeared to show two other tweets from the Pleasure Beach boss, one of which referred to a ‘double launch coaster’ due to open in 2018.

Those posts were swiftly removed from the account.

One of the designers looking at a virtual track model

She said: “Construction 2018 follows in the long tradition we have at Blackpool Pleasure Beach of investing in fantastic rides and bringing first of their kind rollercoasters to the UK.

“Blackpool Pleasure Beach, the world’s most ride intensive amusement park, is home to the UK’s first looping coaster, Revolution, and, at the time it was built, the world’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster, The Big One, plus many more thrilling rides.

“I’m delighted to be able to continue this tradition and bring such a thrilling ride to the UK.”

Construction 2018 will reach heights of 88.5ft with drops of up to 82ft. It will interact with five other Blackpool Pleasure Beach rides including the Big One, Steeplechase, Big Dipper, Pleasure Beach Express and the Grand Prix.

More than 44,800 hours have been invested in the development to date with that number expected to treble ahead of completion.

Mack Rides dates back to 1780 when it began manufacturing horse-drawn coaches; in 1920 it made the move into amusement rides and now is a world-reknown name, with rides worldwide including in the UK, America, Australia and Holland

Coaster 18 is set to open in Spring 2018.