VIDEO: Air ambulance called after tram crash leaves at least two hurt

The air ambulance was called out following a crash between a tram and two cars in Fleetwood.

It landed at Freeport following the collision, which happened in Lord Street at around 12.40pm and left at least two people hurt, but was ultimately not needed.

The road is blocked, police say

Police said the crash involved a black Vauxhall Astra and blue Subaru Forester, with a 67-year-old man complaining of shoulder pain.

A spokeswoman for the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said a rapid response vehicle and ambulance were also called out, with the ambulance taking a patient to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Firefighters also attended the scene to release a trapped motorist, though 'additional resources' turned back after two others escaped by themselves, the service said.

An elderly man nearby fell over and also required medical attention, police said.

Bus services have been diverted

Onlookers gathered in the street to witness the crash's aftermath, while pictures taken at the scene show some damage to the front right hand side of the Flexity tram.

The road remains blocked and has been closed by police, and Blackpool Transport said services one and 14 have been diverted.

"Lord Street is currently closed between London Street and Warren Street due to a collision," Lancashire Police said. "We would urge motorists to avoid the area."

More to follow

The air ambulance landed at Freeport (Picture: Michael Anderson)