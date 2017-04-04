UPDATE: Road 'blocked' after crash between tram and van

One of Blackpool's modern Flexity trams and a silver Renault Traffic van collided in Lord Street, Fleetwood, at around 12.45pm today, police said.

The road was blocked, but nobody was hurt, a spokeswoman said.

The accident is understood to have happened close to the junction with London Street.

Blackpool Transport said on Twitter trams were terminating at Fisherman's Walk, while bus services 14 and one were diverted in both directions.

By 1.19pm, the tram service was 'operating its normal service to Fleetwood Ferry', a spokesman said.

James Carney, director of finance at Blackpool Transport, said no passengers were hurt and the tram suffered minor damage.

An investigation into the cause of the crash was underway, he added.

In January, the air ambulance was called after two people were hurt when a black Vauxhall Astra and blue Subaru Forester were involved in a collision with a tram in Fleetwood.

Police said the van was initially reported to be a Ford Transit van.

