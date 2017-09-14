Union’s anger at Lancashire County Council’s cut plans

A report has lifted the lid on union anger at plans to axe top jobs at County Hall.

Public sector workers union Unison has prepared a six-page report detailing its opposition to the plans, which would see Lancashire County Council’s chief executive Jo Turton ousted from her post.

The union has accused the Tory leadership of “ulterior motives” for the proposed management restructure which it alleges are linked to Operation Sheridan, the ongoing police investigation into One Connect.

The confidential report claims the council’s proposals will not save money, staff consultation has been inadequate and there is no need for immediate management changes.

The ruling Tory group says the changes are required urgently to tackle the council’s financial crisis.

Lancashire County Council leader Geoff Driver, who is currently on police bail over allegations of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and witness intimidation, said the report was being considered as a confidential item at cabinet today.

He added: “It would be inappropriate for me and improper if I discussed the matter at all.”