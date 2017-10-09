Two rubbish fires spark call-outs in Blackpool

Two rubbish fires started in Blackpool overnight, say fire services.
Crews from Blackpool were called to their first incident at around 9pm on Sunday, October 8 after clothing was found to be burning on Kent Road.
Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.
Crews were called out to a fire in a wheelie bin at around 5am on Monday, October 9.
This incident happened in an alleyway between Ashton Road and Keswick Road.
A spokesman for the fire service said: "It's difficult to know exactly what started the fires. Neither resulted in much damage."
Nobody was injured in either incident.
The cause of both fires is under investigation.
