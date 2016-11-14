Tumbling Suzy’s circus dreams

A young girl who won the role of circus star with less than 24 hours to prepare now dreams of a life on the stage.

Suzy Snee, 15, was the surprise guest at Circus Mondao in 2014 when the El Moussati acrobatic troupe lost two of its five acrobats just days before the first show in the big top in Norcross.

The plucky 13-year-old was the first to volunteer when the circus appealed for local talent to fill in for the injured acrobats.

Now two years later, Fleetwood High School student Suzy is determined to become a fully-fledged circus acrobat, and has already mastered the trapeze and the aerial hoop – a vertical hoop suspended above the stage that a performer uses to perform somersaults and flips.

Suzy, who lives on Northfleet Avenue in Fleetwood, said: “Ever since being in Circus Mondao I have wanted to do more, and now that I’m older I really want to join the circus. I’ve found something I really love and it’s what I really want to do.

“My friends all think I’m pretty crazy but they love seeing me perform!

“When I first started training two years ago I had never done aerial moves before. The aerial hoop is my favourite and I also love the trapeze, which is similar to gymnastics bars, except instead of staying in one place you get to swing from one place to the other.

“It feels like you’re flying. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Suzy, who attends Circus Academy Blackpool every week, is now looking forward to her first big stage act since her stint at Circus Mondao, as she prepares to perform at the Wyre and Fylde Dance Festival at the Winter Gardens this month.

Her mum Julie Williams said: “Suzy absolutely loved being in Circus Mondao and when the circus moved on she said that was what she wanted to do for a living.

“I hope she really manages to be successful. It’s what she’s set her heart on and she’s very good at it. You’ll be trying to watch TV and she’ll go walking past on her hands.

“We’re really pleased that she has got this chance to perform again. This will be her first time on a proper stage since two years ago and she’s learned so much since then.”