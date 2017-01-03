Tumble dryer blaze drama

A tumble dryer burst into flames in the garage of a home

The incident happened in Birchwood Drive, Hambleton at around 9.55am today.

One fire engine from Bispham and one from Preesall attended.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus to enter the garage and one hose reel to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries reported.

At around the same time firefighters from Fleetwood were called out to an incident at a commercial property.

Two fire engines were sent to tackle a fire in a drying and washing room at a property in Fleetwood.

Firefighters used a ventilation unit to clear smoke from the scene. There were no injuries reported and the cause is under investigation.

It was the second call out of the day for Fleetwood's crews who were involved in the early hours of Tuesday at an address in the port.

Firefighters from Bispham attended the kitchen fire on Bold Street, which broke out at around 2.30am.

One person was still inside the property at the time of the fire and they were rescued by firefighters and later treated by paramedics.

Firefighters used a ventilation unit at the scene.