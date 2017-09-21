Trust co-ordinates great sports programme for schools

In the first of a new Weekly News feature focusing on the roles of officers at Fleetwood Town Community Trust, Jordan Wood writes about his task of co-ordinating PE with primary schools

My role at the trust is a Sports Development Officer (Special Projects and involves delivering curricular and extra-curricular PE in primary schools, as well as being lead co-ordinator for the Premier League Primary Stars programme.

With the start of the new academic year just a few weeks ago, we are now in full flow in delivering PE to Wyre primary schools.

Our primary school sport provision this year is the largest it has been, with the Trust working in partnership with more than 30 schools.

Each school receives high quality delivery of PE from one of our professional coaches, this can range from football, hockey and tag rugby to multi skills and dance!

As well as this, we also deliver health-related programmes in schools which look to educate children in healthy eating, mental and physical health and lifestyle choices; they aim to build pupils self-esteem, confidence and knowledge.

This year we have appointed Rob Larcombe, a Sport and Physical Activity Development Officer (Health and Well Being).

With this appointment, it means we have added two new health programmes to de delivered in primary schools. The first programme is ‘Change 4 Life’ which is a Government initiative to educate children about exercise, nutrition and lifestyle, delivered in a five week physical health programme for Key Stage 2.

The second programme is ‘Healthy Heads’ which is a five-week mental health programme for Years Five/Six.

It aims to educate children about what makes good

character.

The programme combines both theory and practical activity to raise awareness of confidence, success, resilience, helpfulness and

gratitude.

As part of our school sport provision, we also deliver teacher CPD (Continuing Professional Development), assemblies, interventions and competitions as part of the Premier League Primary Stars nationwide initiative.

The initiative uses the appeal of the Premier League and professional football clubs to inspire children to learn, be active and develop important life skills.

Primary Stars is one of our biggest programmes and is available to every primary school in England and Wales. It inspires girls and boys aged five to 11 in the classroom, the playground and on the sports field.

Our support and the online resources are designed to help the local primary school teachers improve their confidence and skills in delivering PE lessons.

We link with the Wyre and Fylde Schools Game Organiser Lee Cadwallader and deliver a number of his school programmes and also host a number of his sport

competitions.