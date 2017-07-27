Tributes to ‘caring’ dad killed in crash at busy Blackpool junction

Tributes have today been paid to a man who was killed after being knocked off his bike at a busy Blackpool junction.

Leanne Winters said her long-term partner Shaun Mair, 46, was ‘one of the nicest people you could ever meet’.

Shaun Mair died following the collision at the junction of Squires Gate Lane and St Annes Road

He died in Blackpool Victoria Hospital shortly after the crash at the junction of Squires Gate Lane and St Annes Road on July 17.

The incident came just four weeks after keen Manchester United fan Shaun’s father died.

Leanne said she and Shaun, who lived next-door on Whitegate Drive, had been together for 10 years.

He has also been her carer since was diagnosed with Parkinson’s – a degenerative neural condition –in November 2015.

She said: “If anybody ever needed help, he was there no matter what.

“He was one of the nicest people you could ever meet.”

Shaun’s Keeway motorbike collided with a Vauxhall Astra at the junction, near to Morrisons, at around 4.20pm.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital where he died.

A police investigation into his death is ongoing.

He leaves behind a brother, Darren, and three children from previous relationships.

Leanne added: “He loved sports –he was alway watching sport. Formula One, boxing, wrestling, you name it, he was interested.”

Shaun’s uncle, James Brown, said the 46-year-old – who died just six days before his birthday – had a tough time in recent years after losing both his parents.

Shaun’s mother – James’ sister –died four year’s ago.

He added: “He was a caring person and he had a lot of friends.”

He also said his nephew had only recently got the motorbike he was riding at the time of the collision.

The funeral will take place at Carelton Crematorium on August 5, at 10am.

Anyone who wishes to attend it welcome.

• Police arrested two men, both 18, from Bolton in connection with the crash. One has since been released while the other was released under investigation.

Officers have appealed to help find two other men who are thought to have fled the vehicle. Call police on 101 with information.