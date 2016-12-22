Tributes paid to ‘kind and caring’ optician

Tributes have been paid to a “wonderful husband and brilliant dad” after he died suddenly at the age of 48.

Mark Pye owned Clare and Howard opticians on Garstang High Street and had worked there since leaving school at 16.

It’s been really tough and we will all miss him dearly

Wife Gillian said: “It’s been really tough and we will all miss him dearly.

“May would have marked 25 years since we were married in 1992. We met in 1985 and have been together since I was 16 and him 17.”

Dad-of-two Mark grew up on Joe Lane in Catterall before going to Garstang High School.

When the previous boss retired in 2007, Mark took over as the owner of the optician business, as well as continuing his role as a dispensing and contact lens optician.

“We’ve had so many cards from family, friends and his patients who all described him as ‘kind’ ‘caring’ and ‘compassionate’,” Gillian said.

“He was always very outgoing and would try his hand at anything - and usually be pretty good at it too. He played a lot of football and badminton and made lots of friends doing so.

“There were lots of people from his badminton club at his funeral.”

He was also described at the funeral as “a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, son in law and brother in law”.

Donations were made in memory of Mark to The Adam Appeal and ‘CRY’ Cardiac Risk in the Young.

The Pye family, which also includes the couple’s two sons Bradley, 18, Ben, 15, originally lived in Cabus but recently moved to Garstang.

“Although my name is Gillian he has always called me ‘Gilly’ and I have always called him ‘Pyee’,” 47-year-old Gillian said.

“He was always so devoted to me and his family. A wonderful husband and a brilliant dad to the two boys. He will be missed dearly by all of his family.”