Travel warning as rail strike hits services

Northern Rail is advising its customers to consider whether their rail journeys are necessary as strike action affects services across the region.

The comment came at a time when rail workers are taking strike action throughout the day and tomorrow.

Sharon Keith, regional director at Northern, commented: “We want to remind customers that we will operate a very limited service from 0900 to 1700 on Sunday.

“Our coastal routes were very busy on Saturday and there are fewer trains on Sunday.

“Therefore, we ask customers to please give serious consideration to alternative transport arrangements when making plans for Sunday.”

Strike action will continue into Monday (July 10).

Customers can check before they travel by visiting www.northernrailway.co.uk/industrialaction for replacement timetables or going to www.nationalrail.co.uk or www.journeycheck.com/northern for up-to date train running information.