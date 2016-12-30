Work set to start on cycle safety scheme

Work on a £1.5m project to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians on the A585 near Fleetwood is set to begin.

Highways England is starting work on the West Drive to Fleetwood shared footpath and cycleway project on Wednesday, which should be completed by the end of March.

The improvements include constructing a shared use path alongside a mile-long section of the southbound carriageway at Amounderness Way, between the Eros roundabout at the Nautical College and Denham Way roundabout.

A shared footway and cycle path will also be provided on the south side of Denham Way between Copse Road and the A585.

Two new cycle and pedestrian crossings will also be provided – one just south of Denham Way roundabout and the other to the north of Eros roundabout.

All of the work is being delivered as part of a £100m dedicated fund for cycle enhancements along the country’s roads, which is part of the Government’s wider £15bn road investment strategy.

Highways England project manager Philip Tyrrell said the work will result in ‘safer, quicker and better journeys’.

He added: “This is a significant investment in facilities for cyclists and pedestrians along this busy section of the A585 and will provide a safer and more pleasant environment for both.”

Highways England has worked closely with Cycling UK’s North West branch to develop the new cycle path and is considering extending the scheme further south along the A585 to Skippool.

Matt Hodges, Cycling UK representative in Wyre, welcomed the scheme. He said: “It will encourage many people to improve their health, fitness and wealth by active travel to work and for leisure.

“Many people would like to cycle to work or to education but find busy roads like Amounderness Way too stressful. We look forward to the extension of this scheme from the Eros Roundabout to Skippool.”

Narrow lanes, backed by a temporary 30mph speed limit, will be used along the route to help provide a safe space for workers constructing the new shared paths. Work will take place between 7am and 7pm each day with occasional overnight work.