Woman taken to hospital after crash in Cleveleys

A woman in her 60s was taken to hospital following a collision with a van in Cleveleys, say fire services.

Firefighters attended the scene at around 3.30pm on April 27 following reports of the crash at the junction of South Promenade and Ellerbeck Road.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire Service said: "We were called to an accident in Cleveleys involving a large van and a Volvo.

"We stood-by to cut the woman out of her car, but in the end this wasn't necessary. We made the scene safe and waited for paramedics to attend.

"It was very lucky that nobody was on the pavement at the time, as the van shunted 15 metres along the road and anybody passing could have been badly hurt."

The woman was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, said ambulance services.

The road was closed for short period.