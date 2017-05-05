Woman injured in two-car smash in North Shore

A major road in North Shore was temporarily closed following a two car crash, say police.

The accident happened on Devonshire Road close to the North Shore Golf Club at around 8pm on May 4.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were alerted to reports of a collision on Devonshire Road.

"The accident involved a blue Peugeot 307 and a Honda CRV. The Peugeot completely blocked the road."

"A woman in her mid-thirties received minor injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics."

Bus services were temporarily stopped while emergency services dealt with the accident.